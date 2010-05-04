Diarra keen on Man United move

Responding to reports suggesting that the Old Trafford outfit are interested in signing him, the 28-year-old spoke of his admiration for the Red Devils and for football in England.

"I am very flattered to be linked with a prestigious club like Manchester United," he said.

"They are a top team and on a same level as Madrid. The Premier League is also the top league in the world, so let's wait and see."

Diarra joined Real from Lyon for €26 million in 2006. He won two La Liga titles in his first two seasons at the club, yet this term he has found himself increasingly out of favour with Manuel Pellegrini, with namesake Lassana usurping him as first choice defensive midfielder at the Bernabeu.

"I am not playing a lot and at the end of the season I will discuss my situation with all parties and a decision will be taken.

"I want to play week in, week out like all top players."

According to a reports in Spain, Sir Alex Ferguson is interested in both Diarras at Real with Owen Hargreaves struggling for fitness and Anderson out of favour, but sees Mahamadou as a better value option than the 25-year-old former Arsenal, Chelsea and Portsmouth man Lassana, who would command a hefty transfer fee.



