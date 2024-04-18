Did Manchester City fans cost the team their place in the Champions League?

By Matthew Holt
published

Manchester City fans have been blamed for the European champions exiting the Champions League in the quarter-finals

Bernardo Silva saw his penalty easily saved by Andriy Lunin.
Bernardo Silva saw his penalty easily saved by Andriy Lunin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City's supporters have been heavily criticised for their part in Bernardo Silva's missed penalty against Real Madrid.

The Portuguese international had to wait close to a minute for the ball to be returned from the stands at the Etihad Stadium before his effort from twelve yards was saved by Andriy Lunin.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1