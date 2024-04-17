Pep Guardiola tipped to replace Gareth Southgate as next England manager odds shift

By Joe Mewis
published

Gareth Southgate's future in the England job has been the subject of recent discussion

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has seen his odds to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager fall amid speculation linking him with the Three Lions job. 

Southgate is preparing to lead England into this summer’s European Championship in Germany in what will be the fourth major tournament he has overseen since replacing Sam Allardyce in September 2016.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1