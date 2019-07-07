Diego Costa could make sensational Premier League return with this club

Everton are weighing up a shock move for Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa, write the Daily Mail.

Toffees chairman Farhad Moshiri is keen to make a statement signing ahead of a potential push for a top-six finish next season.

Costa came close to moving to Goodison Park in 2017, but the striker ultimately opted to return to former club Atletico after a successful spell at Chelsea.

However, the Spain international has struggled to recapture his best form back in Madrid, scoring only 11 goals in 42 appearances.

Atletico are in the midst of a squad overhaul following the big-money arrival of Joao Felix and departures of Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez, and Diego Simeone would be willing to sell Costa for the right price.

Everton are also looking to offload a number of fringe players, including Mo Besic, Yannick Bolasie, Kevin Mirallas, Oumar Niasse and Cenk Tosun.

