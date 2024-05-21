Diogo Dalot details why he ‘clicked straight away’ with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot says he and manager Erik ten Hag ‘see football the same way’ as discussed his relationship with the Dutchman with FourFourTwo.

Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022, with Dalot having broken through into the Red Devils’ first team the previous season following a 2020/21 loan spell at AC Milan.

The Portuguese’s momentum continued under the former Ajax chief, with a new contract following at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and the 25-year-old has discussed his relationship with Ten Hag.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We clicked straight away,” Dalot tells us. “I’ve had plenty of managers during a short career – some you get on with immediately, others you must show that you deserve to play.

“Erik and I see football the same way. I can adapt to what he wants and take different roles in different positions, which helps him when players are not available.

“He has a player who knows what he wants and I have a manager who trusts and believes in me. I’m still improving.”

Dalot’s versatility has been a key attribute for the full-back at Old Trafford and the player knows just how important this adaptability is for both club and country if he is to reach his full potential.

“I’ve done that a lot – I can play right- or left-back – and am much more confident doing it,” he adds. “Playing regularly, as I have this season, is the best reward. I’ve played about 150 games for United now and feel better than I ever have here.

“I want to improve in all areas. On the pitch, doing things at the right moments, and off the pitch, in how my body recovers. The biggest thing is playing games. You learn from what you do well and what you don’t do well.

“That’s how you grow as a footballer.”

