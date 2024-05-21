Diogo Dalot details why he ‘clicked straight away’ with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

By
Contributions from
published

The Manchester United defender has been speaking about his relationship with the boss at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot
Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot says he and manager Erik ten Hag ‘see football the same way’ as discussed his relationship with the Dutchman with FourFourTwo

Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022, with Dalot having broken through into the Red Devils’ first team the previous season following a 2020/21 loan spell at AC Milan. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.

With contributions from