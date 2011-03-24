Djukic named new Hercules boss
By app
MADRID - Spanish club Hercules have appointed former Serbia coach Miroslav Djukic to replace Esteban Vigo, who was sacked on Sunday after a 4-0 home defeat by Osasuna left them bottom of La Liga.
Djukic, 45, who failed to win a match in eight months as coach of his native country in 2008, has agreed to stay until the end of the season, the Alicante-based club said on their website.
He is best remembered in Spain for missing a late penalty for Deportivo La Coruna on the final day of the 1993/94 season when a goal would have given the club their first league title.
