Donadoni coy on talk of possible Milan move

With Torino only managing a draw at Fiorentina, Parma pipped the Turin outfit to the sixth and final Europa League spot after accounting for cellar-dwellers Livorno 2-0 on the final day of the Serie A season.

However, Donadoni may still depart the Stadio Ennio Tardini for rivals Milan, with some reports suggesting a deal may already be in place for the Italian to succeed under-fire coach Clarence Seedorf next season.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia post-game, the former Italy national team boss admitted he was unsure about his future plans.

"Right now I mustn't fall into the usual discussions," said the 50-year-old, who made over 260 appearances in two separate spells for Milan as a player.

"I think there is a great rapport with the president and everyone, so we have always decided together.

"Today it's right we enjoy this great result, then I don't know what the future holds.

"It would be suicidal for me to say anything other than I am proud to be the Parma coach on this day. I have a contract, I am very grateful for what Parma gave me and they all deserve the utmost respect.

"Having said that, we'll talk it over and discuss things over the next few days."