Donnarumma eyes Milan captaincy

Gianluigi Donnarumma has his eyes set on the AC Milan captaincy - even if that ambition must wait for a decade.

The Italy international has established himself as Milan's first-choice goalkeeper at the tender age of 17, and is now aiming higher still with the Serie A giants.

Having broken into the team so young, Donnarumma can now make his hopes clear, with the captain's armband a prize he craves.

"Playing for Milan was a dream," he told Il Corriere dello Sport. "Now that I've done that, I also hope to become captain. Maybe in 10 years, though.

"I am a regular in the team. It could not get any better.

Asked about the longevity of Italy and Juventus shot-stopper Gianluigi Buffon, he said: "Where do I see myself at 38 years old? I hope to still be on the field - hopefully in a Milan shirt."

Donnarumma will come up against his idol Buffon on Saturday as Milan host the champions and the youngster spoke glowingly of the World Cup winner's influence.

"[Buffon] is special," he added. "Through the Italy national team, I have met a wonderful person. He helps me a lot.

"The whole group, however, is exceptional. I was shaken when I was first called up, but I was very well received. On the first night, they were all already joking with me."