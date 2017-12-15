Donnarumma plays down Milan exit rumours
Teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma tried to calm fresh doubts over his AC Milan future.
AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma moved to clarify suggestions he wanted his contract renewal annulled, playing down claims he was pressured.
After a drawn-out saga, Donnarumma, 18, signed a new deal with Milan in July, committing until 2021.
However, reports in Italy suggested Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola had told the San Siro club the shot-stopper felt pressured into agreeing the extension and wants the contract to be cancelled – making him a free agent at the end of the season – with Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs reportedly interested.
Donnarumma was in tears prior to kick-off in Milan's 3-0 Coppa Italia victory over Verona as he was abused by fans.
The goalkeeper dismissed reports he was pressured, with his focus on his performances.
"It was a bad evening, one I did not expect," Donnarumma wrote on Instagram.
"I have never said or written that I suffered moral violence when I signed the contract.
"Despite everything I look forward with my head focused on the next game. Forza Milan!"
Milan are seventh in the Serie A, 11 points behind fourth-placed Roma.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.