Donnarumma will be Milan's number one for 20 years - Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi insists AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is not for sale amid interest in Europe, with the president confident the teenager will remain at the club for the next 20 years.

Donnarumma has taken Serie A by storm, becoming Milan's undisputed number one at the tender age of 16 after relegating Diego Lopez to the bench earlier in the season.

The youngster's exploits have caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs, with Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly interested.

But Berlusconi plans to build Milan around the Italy youth international.

"Donnarumma is 16 years old, he is admired by all and he won't leave Milan, whatever offer might come in," Berlusconi told Premium Sport.

"He will be the Milan goalkeeper for the next 20 years. He is a good lad, very strong physically, mentally and in terms of his character.

"I think he can be a Milan star of the future."

Berlusconi, whose Milan are sixth in the Serie A table, added: "I hope Milan can bounce back. No team can always win.

"Cycles come to an end. We are rebuilding with a team made up of Italian players; it bothers me to see big sides without Italians.

"I would like to see an all-Italian Milan. We have an all-Italian defence and midfield, we are just missing the forwards.

"What's more, we are relying on youth: there are six now with the arrival of [Manuel] Locatelli, I see the new [Andrea] Pirlo in him. He is a bright playmaker."