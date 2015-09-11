Don't question Benteke, says Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed new signing Christian Benteke to succeed at Anfield.

Belgium striker Benteke joined Liverpool from Aston Villa this summer, but has so far netted just once in four Premier League appearances.

Carragher sees no reason to question the 24-year-old, though, and believes he will eventually come good once he gets the service he needs.

"With Liverpool, it's chalk and cheese compared to what it was a few years ago in terms of the amount of goals scored when Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling were there, but two of those players have moved on now," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"Christian Benteke is the big-money signing that has been brought in to get those goals and, after the first four games, they haven't given him the service.

"I wouldn't question Benteke, I think he has done quite well in possession and he's got off the mark with one goal, but at this moment the creativity hasn't been coming from Liverpool and they certainly haven't given him enough service."