Dortmund bag Perisic from Bruges

Dortmund, crowned champions for the seventh time after a sparkling season, want to fill the gap left by playmaker Nuri Sahin, who joined Real Madrid two weeks ago.

The German club were not immediately reachable for a comment but Perisic said on the Bruges website that he was leaving.

"I am happy to be able to leave the club in such a good way, it was an important period in my career," Perisic said after being named the Belgian league's best player of the season.