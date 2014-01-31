Dortmund bring in Jojic from Partizan

The Serbia international has featured 15 times in the league for Partizan this season, scoring six goals and racking up seven assists.

He moves to Signal Iduna Park on a four-and-a-half-year contract with Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc stating that the club believes Jojic has the potential to become a quality player.

"We are delighted to have in Milos Jojic a versatile midfield player with great development potential designed to complement our squad," he told the club's official website.

The 21-year-old moved to Partizan from Teleoptik in 2012 and has been a regular starter over the past two seasons.

Jojic has made one appearance for his national side, scoring on his debut in a 2-0 win over Japan in October.