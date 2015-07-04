Dortmund put 17 past Olympians, Bremen hand out thrashing

Borussia Dortmund showed no mercy in a charity match against a team of German Olympians on Saturday as they romped to a 17-0 victory at Signal Iduna Park.

A day after new coach Thomas Tuchel oversaw a 5-0 friendly victory over fifth-tier side Rhede, Dortmund put on a show against 'Team Gold' in front of a crowd of 41,200 - as €250,000 was raised for Deutsche Sporthilfe.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick inside 16 minutes, while there were also trebles for Jonas Hofmann and Ciro Immobile.

Handball goalkeeper Silvio Heinevetter, beach volleyball Olympic champion Jonas Reckermann and ski-jumper Sven Hannawald were among the Olympians to come up against the Bundesliga giants.

Heinevetter made a string of saves, but spent much of his time picking the ball out of the net, as the likes of Jakub Blaszczykowski (two) and Marco Reus were also on target.

There was also a big win for Werder Bremen on Saturday at the expense of MSV 1919 Neurruppin, who were hammered 11-0.

New signing Anthony Ujah and fellow striker Franco Di Santo scored hat-tricks as Viktor Skrypnyk's men coasted to victory.

Tobias Sippel, Nico Elvedi and Lars Stindl made their first appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach in a 2-0 victory at Koblenz.

Peniel Mlapa and Mario Rodriguez struck in the second half to ensure Gladbach triumphed in their first friendly ahead of the new season.