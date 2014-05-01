Dortmund set to welcome back Schmelzer

The Germany international has not played for Dortmund since March 19, when he sustained the injury in Dortmund's UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg against Zenit.

However, the 26-year-old returns to Dortmund's squad for the visit of Markus Gisdol's men.

Dortmund head coach Jurgen Klopp is also hopeful that winger Erik Durm can shake off an ankle injury in time to feature.

"Marcel Schmelzer will be back and hopefully Erik Durm," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.

Schmelzer has made 17 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund this season, scoring one goal.

Klopp's charges are guaranteed to finish second in the Bundesliga this term, having amassed 65 points with two matches remaining.