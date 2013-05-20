Dortmund's Hummels likely to be fit for final

"His participation in the Champions League final on Saturday in London is absolutely realistic," Dortmund team doctor Markus Braun said in a club statement.

Hummels hurt an ankle ligament in their 2-1 home defeat by Hoffenheim on Saturday but tests showed he had stretched it rather than tearing it as initially thought.

Dortmund offensive midfielder Mario Gotze, who will join Bayern next season, is also racing to recover from a muscle injury in time for the final at Wembley.

Dortmund are looking to win their first Champions League trophy since 1997 with four-time European champions Bayern aiming to make it five in their third final appearance in four seasons.