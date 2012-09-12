Dortmund's Reus fit for Leverkusen clash

Reus fired Germany into a 44th minute lead on Tuesday but was injured in the process.

"Reus suffered only a bruise in his foot. That is the result of a medical check today," Dortmund said on Wednesday. "His participation in the league game against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday is not in danger."

The German footballer of the year joined two-times defending Bundesliga champions Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach in the close season in a deal reportedly worth 17 million euros.

Dortmund are in sixth place in the standings on four points from two games, two behind leaders Bayern Munich, with Reus having scored once.