Draxler like Martial, says Van Gaal

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has singled out Julian Draxler as Wolfsburg's main dangerman ahead of this week's Champions League encounter at Old Trafford and has likened the Germany international to Anthony Martial.

Draxler joined Wolfsburg from Schalke on deadline day as the Bundesliga club looked to replace Kevin De Bruyne following his move to Manchester City and Van Gaal still remembers the 22-year-old from his time with Bayerrn Munich.

"Draxler was a very young talent when I was in charge of Bayern, so I know him," Van Gaal told the official United website

"He has to go on a long road like Martial, although it could be a little bit shorter because he has been playing longer on that level.

"He is a very good player."

Wolfsburg were thrashed 5-1 by Bayern Munich last week as Robert Lewandowski netted five goals in nine minutes, but Van Gaal has warned Dieter Hecking's men should not be underestimated.

"Of course I saw that game, but I also saw the first half and Wolfsburg were very strong. It is unbelievable that it happened in nine minutes," the Dutchman added.

United were beaten 2-1 by PSV on matchday one of the Champions League, while Arsenal and Manchester City also slumped to defeat, with Chelsea beng the only English side to bag the full three points.

However, Van Gaal remains optimistic all four Premier League representatives can progress.

He said: "The Premier League is a very difficult league. To beat your opponent every week is not easy, it is always a struggle and a battle. Then you have to play again mid-week in the Champions League and that is the difference between all the clubs in Europe.

"It is not predictable to say four teams in the Premier League shall overcome this group stage round, no, it is not like that. But I have to say that we have the teams to do it and we have the quality to do it."