Draxler shares the plaudits as Germany move through

Julian Draxler shifted the spotlight from his superb individual performance in Germany's 3-0 win over Slovakia, insisting his focus was simply on helping the team.

The Wolfsburg man assisted the second and scored the third as the world champions secured a place in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals - where they will now meet either Italy or Spain - having come into the starting line-up in place of Mario Gotze.

But despite stealing many of the headlines, Draxler said that his main aim was simply to ensure the Germans progressed, although he did agree it was one of his finest performances on the international stage.

"I just wanted to help the team, it wasn't easy not to play in the last game and I'm very happy that I played a good game," the 22-year-old said.

"A couple of minutes after the game, it's difficult to say if it's my best. I'm just glad to help the side, it doesn't matter if it was the best or second best.

"We have a lot of quality, that's why it's not a problem not to play in one or two matches. I wanted to show in training that the manager can count on me and I'll continue to do that.

"He [Joachim Low] trusts in my quality and he wanted me to look for one-on-one chances."