Draxler to undergo surgery on hamstring

Draxler pulled up after just 10 seconds of his side's 1-0 Bundesliga victory over Augsburg last Friday, with Schalke general manager Horst Heldt saying on Saturday that he did not expect the 21-year-old to return this year.

And the Gelsenkirchen club confirmed Heldt's fears on Monday, announcing that the Germany international requires an operation after he was examined by national team doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt.

"The first half of the season is over for Julian Draxler," a Schalke statement read.

"The midfielder has a partial tear of his semimembranosus muscle in his right hamstring.

"He made his way to Stuttgart this afternoon and will be operated on as soon as an appointment with the relevant doctor is sorted."

Draxler has made eight Bundesliga appearances for Schalke this season and this fresh injury blow appears to be an aggravation of the problem he sustained while on international duty in September.