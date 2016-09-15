Dresden's Stefaniak secures 'dream' Wolfsburg move

Dynamo Dresden midfielder Marvin Stefaniak has agreed a "dream" move to join VfL Wolfsburg in July 2017.

The 21-year-old helped his side to win the 3. Liga last season, earning promotion to the 2. Bundesliga, but he will soon be plying his trade in the top flight.

Signing a contract until 2022, the deal will reportedly cost Wolfsburg around €2million.

Stefaniak has scored seven goals for Dresden, also representing Germany at youth level.

"With the move to VfL Wolfsburg, the dream of [playing in] the Bundesliga comes true for me," he said. "I will do everything to say goodbye at Dynamo with a successful second division season."

Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs added that Stefaniak had other suitors before settling on this switch.

"He is a young, highly talented player, but he already has a lot of experience," he said. "We are very glad that Marvin has decided, despite numerous other offers, [to sign] for VfL."