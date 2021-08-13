Dundee boss James McPake eyeing a long overdue cup run

Dundee manager James McPake has his sights set on a long overdue cup run.

The Tayside club have not reached the last four of a major competition for 15 years and have only made two quarter-finals in the past eight seasons.

The Dee will make the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup if they beat Motherwell at home on Saturday, but have lost their last eight games against the Steelmen.

“I don’t think we’ve had a cup run since I’ve been at the club,” McPake said on Dundee’s official website. “This is my eighth year and we’ve not had a proper run.

“We get jealous seeing other clubs having good cup runs and something we said when we got the job is that we wanted to feel this place when we are on a cup run as it could be electric.

“The cup is massive. It’s a real opportunity to bring some excitement back. To give the fans hope and move onto the next round.

“We love cup weekends, they are different. There is a different atmosphere and we are looking forward to it.”

McPake’s injury and coronavirus-hit side returned to the cinch Premiership with a 2-2 draw against St Mirren but they got a reality check last weekend when they suffered a 6-0 thrashing at Celtic.

“You get back on the grass on the Monday morning, you work really hard and then you go out and put a performance on in the very next game and show the fans the Dundee team that we saw against St Mirren and Kilmarnock,” McPake said.

“Show that the fight and the spirt is still there and it’s not been dented by a performance at Celtic Park.”

Danny Mullen (ankle) and Cammy Kerr (knee) will miss out through injury for McPake’s side.

Alex Jakubiak and Liam Fontaine are pushing for recalls after recent lay-offs.

Max Anderson sits out the final match of his suspension but Jordan Marshall is available despite his Celtic Park red card.