Dundee United accept Celtic's Ciftci bid

Celtic and Dundee United have agreed a fee for striker Nadir Ciftci, with the Scottish champions now free to discuss personal terms with the player.

The Turkish forward has scored 33 goals in all competitions during his two seasons at Tannadice - attracting interest from the likes of Celtic and Wigan Athletic.

Agent Pierre van Hooijdonk said at the weekend that Celtic was Ciftci's favoured destination, with the champions having reportedly seen two previous bids turned down.

And a statement from United on Tuesday read: "Dundee United today confirmed that an undisclosed fee had been agreed with Celtic for Nadir Ciftci.

"Permission has been granted for the Glasgow club to speak to the player."