Dunga denies snubbing Serie A-based Brazilians

Brazil head coach Dunga has denied suggestions he is unwilling to select players from Italy's Serie A for the national team.

Juventus duo Alex Sandro and Hernanes were both overlooked for the squad to face Argentina and Peru next month, despite veteran Kaka earning a place in the absence of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

However, when questioned on whether he is intentionally overlooking players in Italy's top flight, Dunga pointed to Inter defender Miranda as evidence to the contrary.

"It's not true that I snub Brazilians playing in Italy," he told Tuttosport. "Miranda is a leader of the team.

"And I speak with all of them. The problem is that there are 200 million Brazilians and ultimately I can only call up 23."

Dunga has, however, urged Alex Sandro to force his way into the regular Juventus starting line-up, with the former Porto man having struggled to usurp French veteran Patrice Evra at left-back this season.

"I've called up Alex Sandro in the past. The fact that they paid €26million must be a sign of confidence in the player," Dunga said.

"Alex Sandro has great qualities. If Roberto Carlos named him a potential successor, then I trust him.

"Alex Sandro needs to impose himself and work hard. He has everything to succeed."

Dunga also agrees that comparing Hernanes to former Juve playmaker Andrea Pirlo places undue pressure on the 30-year-old's shoulders.

"He was right not to ask to be compared to Pirlo, because Pirlo is a legend. It put too much pressure on Hernanes," he added.