Dybala pleased with difficult win

Paulo Dybala was delighted with his match-winning goal for Juventus as they defeated Sassuolo 1-0 on Friday.

The Argentine hit man struck a wonder goal to put the Serie A leaders ahead and the solitary goal proved enough as his side set a new record for clean sheets in the league.

"These are difficult matches," he said.

"We are near the end of the championship and we have to win with any score, whether it is 1-0 or 10-0 does not change anything.

"I am happy that my goal is worth three points.

"I had not stopped the ball well but luckily it snuck in."

And Dybala is not ruling out progression in the Champions League either.

Juventus drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in Turin and, ahead of their second-leg clash on Wednesday in Munich, Dybala believes his team are good enough to get a result.

"Nothing is impossible in life, let alone in football," he said.