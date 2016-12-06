Dybala ready to return for Juventus

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed Paulo Dybala will make his return from injury in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb.

Forward Dybala has not appeared for his club since the 1-0 defeat away to AC Milan on October 22 due to a thigh injury.

While not ready to play 90 minutes just yet, the 23-year-old will feature at some stage in a game that sees Juve - who are already certain of reaching the knockout stages - aim to secure top spot in Group H.

"Paulo Dybala will definitely feature for either all or at least some of the second half against Dinamo," Allegri told the media.

"He's been training very well, but isn't quite in the ideal condition yet to play a full 90 minutes, so we need to ease him back into action gradually.

"That means Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain will be partnering one another in attack again."

Allegri also revealed Alex Sandro and Sami Khedira will be rested for the Dinamo game ahead of Sunday's derby against city rivals Torino.

Juve know that even winning the group will not guarantee them an easier draw in the last 16.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are certain to finish second in their respective pools, while either Borussia Dortmund or Real Madrid will finish runner-up in Group F.

Yet Claudio Marchisio insists Juve cannot worry about potential opponents in the next round, as they look to win at home for the first time in European competition this season.

"Regardless of who finishes where in the other groups, our primary goal is to make sure that we win well tomorrow and qualify for the last 16 in first place," the midfielder said.

"Once we've done that, we can start thinking about who we might meet next.

"On paper, the most straightforward fixture of our run to the final two years ago was against Monaco, yet the opposite was the case on the field.

"Once you reach the latter stages of this competition you have to expect that the teams you face will be of the highest quality; what matters is not the identity of your opponents but rather your own form and condition."