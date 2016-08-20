Dyche hails successful game plan after Liverpool win

Sean Dyche commended his Burnley side for executing the perfect game plan in Saturday's superb 2-0 Premier League victory over Liverpool at Turf Moor.

Andre Gray seized on a loose Nathaniel Clyne pass inside two minutes to set up Sam Vokes for a powerfully-struck opener and provider turned goalscorer with a well-taken finish following a break from record-signing debutant Steven Defour.

The goals were the only shots Burnley mustered on target during the match, but Liverpool failed to find a response despite dominating possession and Dyche feels the result justified his tactics.

"I think you saw a Burnley side who had to give everything," the Burnley manager told Sky Sports.

"Make no mistake, they're a fine side. They keep the ball and they fill the midfield. At times they had certainly five in there, there's six in there at times.

"The forward drops in as well and they try to play rotational and pop the ball around and your players have to see through that and realise that they weren't opening us up and that's an important factor.

"They had to stay diligent to the plan and they did today. I was very pleased for our players against a very, very good side, make no mistake.

"[The plan was] to win. That's the plan and I'm pleased we did."

Burnley's first Premier League win was not until November on their last visit to the top-flight two years ago and Dyche said getting three points in their second game of the season will be a psychological boost to his players.

"I think it's important psychologically to get your first win," Dyche said. "I think on an occasion when you're playing a club like Liverpool it's even more important for give belief to everyone.

"We are here for a reason and it's a big task - we know that - particularly against these kind of sides because I think they're excellent.

"In patches they were very good, very strong, but we came out with a game plan that worked."