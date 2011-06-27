Dynamo Kiev capture Lukman from Monaco

Lukman has signed a five-year contract following a medical and joined his new team in Austria where they are holding their pre-season activities, the club said on its website.

A defensive midfielder, Lukman played 36 games and scored three goals for Monaco since starting his senior career in 2009. His former club were relegated from Ligue 1 last month.

Lukman was in the Nigeria squad at last year's World Cup in South Africa and has become the third player from the African country in the Dynamo Kiev squad.