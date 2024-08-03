EA Sports FC 25 release date: When does FIFA 25 come out, how to pre-order, pre-order bonuses, and more

EA Sports FC 25 is the next generation of the world's most popular sports video game, bringing new gameplay mechanics, new game modes, and all your favorite stars from the world of football back for another year.

This time around, EA FC 25 (some of you might still refer to it as FIFA 25 but that's a touchy subject) wants you to think more tactically with what EA calls EA IQ, play more with your friends in the 5v5 Rush mode, and take control of a women's football team for the first time in Career mode.

There's plenty to look forward to with EA FC 25 and we're going to break down everything you need to know about the game's release date, console compatibility, preorder bonuses, and where to pick it up for the best price.

VIDEO EA FC 25 Upgrades: slip passes, dribbling, pass accuracy, professional fouls

Computer generated Phil Foden skips over CGI Trent Alexander-Arnold in the rendered EA FC 25 rain (Image credit: EA Sports)

EA FC 25 launches on September 27 as the new football season starts to pick up steam in real life. You'll be able to play the game a week earlier from September 20 if you purchase the Ultimate Edition, but we'll give more details on that below.

EA Sports FC 25: Compatibility

EA Sports FC 25 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Some of the games newest gameplay mechanics, like the new raytrace graphics mode will only be available on current generation consoles. So if you own a PS4 or an Xbox One, it might be time to upgrade.

EA Sports FC 25: Different versions and how to preorder

The front cover (Image credit: EA)

There are two versions of EA FC 25 with different price points and benefits to choose from. The first is the Standard Edition which gives you access to the game, an Ultimate Team Loan Item, an Ambassador Loan Item, a Clubs PlayStyles Slot, 250,000 Clubs Coins, Player Career Personality Points, 3 ICONs in Player Career, a 5-star Coach in Manager Career, and a 5-star Youth Scout in Manager Career. The Standard Edition releases on September 27 and costs £59.99.

The Ultimate Edition retails for £89.99 and gives you everything from the Standard Edition plus an Untradeable Ultimate Team Hero Player Item, an Untradeable Ultimate Team Player Item for EA FC 24, 7 Days Early Access, 4600 FC Points, a Player Evolution Slot, and Early Access to Rush mode Rewards.

EA Sports FC 25: Preorder bonuses

(Image credit: EA)

Pre-order the game before August 20th and you’ll receive an untradeable FC 25 Origin Hero Player Item on September 20th, an FC 25 Prime Hero on November 28th, and an untradeable Hero or Icon Player Item for your FC 24 Ultimate team.

EA Sports FC 25: What to expect

Jude Bellingham celebrates alongside his Real Madrid teammates (Image credit: EA Sports)

EA FC 25 looks like it's going to be the biggest leap in the franchise in years and we can't wait to get our hands on the game. So far we've covered the 5 game-changing updates, 5 of the biggest gameplay changes, and the brand-new Rush 5v5 mode.

FourFourTwo will be going more in-depth with the additions to EA FC 25 in the lead-up to the game’s launch, so stay tuned for more FC 25 coverage this summer.

