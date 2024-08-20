Arsenal could sell Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale to make one key signing

Arsenal have been patient in the summer transfer window so far, not content to add to their already strong squad unless the right players become available. Riccardo Calafiori was signed from Bologna to add depth in defence, but the starting XI for the Premier League opener against Wolves was a familiar one.

But with over a week to go until the window closes, there could still be some movement at the Emirates. The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, who missed his club’s La Liga opener amid the speculation.

If they are to sign the Spaniard, though, Arsenal may have to generate some funds to ensure they comply with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules. And the Athletic have reported that both Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale could be set to leave before the end of the month.

VIDEO Why Arsenal Want Mikel Merino So Badly

Nketiah, who made 37 appearances and scored six goals in all competitions last season, has a reported asking price of £30 million. Nottingham Forest are believed to be interested in the 25-year-old.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, is said to have been the subject of a loan offer from Wolves, with an option to buy next summer. But Arsenal instead want to sell the goalkeeper, who lost his place to David Raya last season.

Merino is expected to cost Arsenal around £30m after establishing himself as one of La Liga’s top midfielders over the last six years at Real Sociedad. The 28-year-old also featured for Spain at Euro 2024, scoring the winning goal in his country’s quarter-final victory over hosts Germany.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mikel Merino looks like joining Arsenal (Image credit: Alamy)

Real Sociedad’s president, Jokin Aperribay, has confirmed that talks are ongoing over a proposed move to Arsenal. “Merino was clear that he didn’t want to say he was renewing and then leave. It wasn’t a surprise to us,” he said. “Unfortunately, one of the teams we didn’t want to show up showed up.

“We will talk to Arsenal and defend the interests of La Real. When we consider that the offer is good, we will say yes. We know what Merino’s wishes are, so we decided that he should not be called up [for the game on Sunday].”

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry in shock resignation, citing personal reasons

Arsenal report: Ivan Toney exit talks revealed, as Gunners are urged to sign England superstar on a cut-price opportunity to give them 'a different dimension' in the title race

‘Wenger and Mourinho have different personalities, but they’re both winners - and when I played with Arteta, you could see he would definitely be a coach': Former Chelsea and Arsenal star reveals all about managers he has worked with