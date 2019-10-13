Eddie Nketiah could be recalled by Arsenal from Leeds in January

Arsenal may not have much to worry about with their first-team strikers at the moment, but they're beginning to have concerns about one of their youth prospects.

Eddie Nketiah was loaned out to Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds in the summer, but is yet to play 90 minutes for the club.

This is despite impressing when he has come on, scoring four goals in eight appearances – the same amount as Leeds' first-choice striker Patrick Bamford has managed in 10.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are now willing to exercise a clause in Nketiah's loan agreement and bring him back to the club in January, so that he may join Bristol City on loan for the remainder of the season. The Robins were also interested in the summer.

Nketiah revealed recently that Unai Emery wanted him to stay at Arsenal rather than going out on loan, after he impressed during pre-season.

Speaking to Mail Online, he said: "The manager wanted me to stay so it's really confidence-boosting for me that he had me in his plans.

"But I felt like it was a good step for me to come to Leeds. I hope it's a good year that can leave me in good stead going back to Arsenal to fight for a place."

Bristol City and Leeds are currently level on points in the Championship, where they occupy the last two play-off spots after 11 games.

While last season Leeds managed to keep up their promotion push, finishing third, Bristol City didn't make the play-offs.

Gary Johnson will be hoping Nketiah will help them make up that shortfall if he decides to swap Elland Road for Ashton Gate. If the youngster does, he'll likely be lining up alongside another former Arsenal striker in Benik Afobe, currently on a season-long loan from Stoke.

