Eder: Sampdoria renewal this week

Sampdoria forward Eder revealed he expects to sign a new contract "this week".

Eder was speaking after his fifth goal of the Serie A season helped Sampdoria to a 2-0 win over Bologna on Monday.

Inter were interested in Eder before the transfer window shut last month but Sampdoria kept hold of the Italy international.

The 28-year-old is now set to renew his contract, with the Italian telling Sky Sport Italia: "There's nothing to say, I've always given priority to Sampdoria for the renewal of my contract.

"I've said I'll stay, and I think the renewal will come this week. I'm glad Inter wanted me, I know all about their history, and they're an important team, but I'm glad to be here.

"The Sampdoria fans have shown me great affection over the last four years."

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero later confirmed the imminent extension.

"Renewals? My lads never lie, they'll have adjustments, bonuses and everything," Ferrero added.

"When will the signatures be? Possibly tomorrow."