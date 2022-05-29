Edinson Cavani left with "bitter taste" ahead of Manchester United exit
The striker was speaking to the club's official website as he bids farewell to Old Trafford
Edinson Cavani has said that he has been left with a "bitter taste" by his time at Manchester United (opens in new tab), as he says goodbye to the club.
The veteran Uruguayan joined United in October 2020 after leaving PSG (opens in new tab) and enjoyed a fine debut season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions.
But he admitted that having to play almost the entire 2020/21 campaign behind closed doors tainted his Old Trafford experience somewhat. In a parting interview with United's official website, he said (opens in new tab):
"One of the things that has left me with a slightly bitter taste is that when we had a highly enjoyable and pretty decent [2020/21 season [United finished second in the Premier League and reached the Europa League final], we weren't able to have the supporters along with us."
Cavani also expressed his sadness at being unable to carry his form from 2020/21 into 2021/22 - which saw him endure a string of injuries and score only twice. He added:
"And now, this season, with the fans coming back into the grounds and stadiums, I haven't really been able to have the kind of campaign, if I'm being honest, on a personal front that I would really have liked."
Despite certain disappointments, though, Cavani will always have the memory of fans being there to witness his most magical moment in a United shirt: that stunning 40-yard lob (opens in new tab) against Fulham in the penultimate home game of 2020/21.
