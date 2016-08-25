Eduardo completes Chelsea switch

Chelsea have announced the signing of Eduardo from Dinamo Zagreb, the Portugal international signing a one-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The 33-year-old had been heavily linked with a transfer to Antonio Conte's side and confirmed on Wednesday that he would be leaving Dinamo after helping the club to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League.

His move to England has now been confirmed, giving Conte another senior goalkeeping option to compete with Thibaut Courtois and Asmir Begovic.

"Having the opportunity to come to the Premier League and to Chelsea, to such a big club, it is an easy decision to make," said Eduardo.

"For me this is the best and the most difficult league and it is another level from where I have been until now. So it is a new challenge, at this moment I feel very good, so I am ready for this.

"All the colleagues I have always say the dream is to come to the Premier League, where there are the best clubs and the best players, and the opportunity to come here arrived at this moment.

"I am happy to be here and I hope I meet the expectations people have for me."

Eduardo has 35 Portugal caps, having made his international debut in 2009. He was his country's first-choice goalkeeper at the 2010 World Cup.

Prior to his two seasons with Dinamo, he enjoyed four-year spells at Braga and Genoa.