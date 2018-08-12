Eintracht Frankfurt 0 Bayern Munich 5: Lewandowski hat-trick gets Kovac off to a flyer

Robert Lewandowski scored the first DFL-Supercup hat-trick as Niko Kovac's Bayern Munich tenure began in style with a 5-0 victory over his former club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kovac masterminded a Frankfurt win in the DFB-Pokal final over Bayern in May, but the Bavarians inflicted their revenge at the Commerzbank-Arena on Sunday.

Lewandowski starred, netting the first official goal of the Kovac era in the 21st minute, before taking advantage of poor goalkeeping from Frederik Ronnow to double his tally.

Frankfurt showed brief signs of recovery before the interval, but new boss Adi Hutter was left to rue more defensive errors when Lewandowski and Kinglsey Coman put Bayern out of sight before Thiago completed the rout.

EASY AS 1, 2, 3 The hat-trick is complete! (54') 0-[3] 12 August 2018

Bayern did not take long to click into gear - Lewandowski heading home from Joshua Kimmich's cross.

Lewandowski had his second five minutes later, nodding in an Arjen Robben corner after Frankfurt new boy Ronnow was caught in no man's land .

Any hopes of a Frankfurt comeback were ended in the 54th minute - Lewandowski regaining possession high upfield before coolly slotting in his third.

Ronnow's debut was made worse just after the hour, as he palmed David Alaba's cross into the path of Coman, who made no mistake.

Coman turned provider late on as Bayern ran riot, Thiago getting in on the act with a confident finish to cap a brilliant start for Kovac.

What it means: Kovac sets the tone for more Bayern dominance

Bayern made a brave call to go with the youthful Kovac, whose Pokal trumph with Frankfurt was his only trophy in management prior to taking the reigns at Allianz Arena, but the Croatian will have gone a long way to pleasing the Bavarian faithful by securing a third consecutive Super Cup victory.

Kovac's former club, meanwhile, must rediscover their identity under Hutter, who has had to deal with a host of last season's key performers leaving the club.

Pat on the back: Lewandowski hitting his straps

Despite rumours of a move away towards the end of last term, Lewandowski - now the top scorer in Supercup history - remains the main man at Bayern, taking his goals in typically clinical fashion. Based on Sunday's showing, the 29-year-old should have no trouble retaining the Bundesliga's Golden Shoe this season.

Boot up the backside: Ronnow left red-faced

Lukas Hradecky's departure to Bayer Leverkusen has left Frankfurt with big shoes to fill between the posts, and Ronnow's debut will not be fondly remembered. The former Brondby man looked shaky throughout and was hapless for Lewandowski's second before tipping the ball into Coman for Bayern's fourth. He must improve if he is to cut it in the Bundesliga.

What's next

Frankfurt's task to retain their DFB-Pokal crown starts with a trip to minnows SSV Ulm 1846, while Bayern will face SV Drochtersen/Assel before starting their Bundesliga campaign against Hoffenheim.