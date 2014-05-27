Emery close to agreeing new Sevilla deal

Emery's future has been the subject of much discussion in recent weeks after helping Sevilla to the UEFA Europa League trophy with victory over Benfica earlier this month.

Sevilla also finished fifth in La Liga in an impressive 2013-14 season, and Emery has since been linked with a switch to San Siro.

However, the former Valencia and Spartak Moscow coach insists negotiations over an extension at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan are progressing well and could be completed sooner rather than later.

"We are waiting until after the tour to finalise negotiations," he told Sevilla FC Radio.

"On Wednesday we stayed and talked about finalising a new contract.

"We are always looking for sustained growth. We have to find Sevilla's growth.

"I have always been happy at Sevilla. The Sevillistas are calm usually.

"Our season started in July and now we have finished. I am satisfied with the team's progression, our aims and also because the team seems settled."