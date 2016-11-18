Emery still hoping to keep Motta at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery is still hoping to keep Thiago Motta at the club despite the midfielder revealing he expects to leave.

The 34-year-old is out of contract next June and stated this week that he is likely to conclude a trophy-laden spell in the French capital at the end of the campaign.

Motta has featured prominently for PSG in 2016-17, making 15 appearances across all competitions, but stressed he was unsure whether he will continue playing, with a move into coaching an option.

But speaking ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 match at home to Nantes on Saturday, the former Sevilla head coach spoke of his desire to see Motta remain part of his squad beyond this season.

"I have talked with him and I think he is a very important player for us," Emery said

"He is ready to play more seasons for us. I'm sure that in the next six months when he will take his decision, he will look at the possibility to stay here."

PSG are third in the table after 12 matches, three points behind leaders Nice and below Monaco on goal difference.

While the club are being made to work harder for domestic success, Emery welcomes a competitive title race.

"Monaco and Nice are making a great championship," he said. "These are our two adversaries for this battle, but I have confidence in my team.

"We have an opportunity on Saturday to demonstrate that we are progressing, that we are good. All matches are tests."