Emi Martinez admits he never wanted to join Arsenal

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has revealed that he never wanted to move to Arsenal back in 2010.

The Argentine joined the Gunners from Independiente as a youngster, making 30 appearances - as well as going out on loan to six different clubs - before leaving for Villa this time last year.

However, reflecting on his early career, he insists that he "didn't want to go" to Arsenal.

"My family and my agents thought [that I should make the move]," he told Spanish newspaper El Pais (via the Mirror), adding that "the decision was made more for [my family] than anything else."

Given how well Martinez has done since making the switch to Villa - he's in the form of his life and stood out as one of the very best 'keepers in the Premier League last season - it feels like something of a strange, even bitter, revelation.

The 29-year-old is currently away on international duty with Argentina - for whom he finally made his debut in June, cementing his place as number 1 for their victorious Copa America campaign - but given these latest comments, you suspect he's rather looking forward another trip away next month: Villa's visit to the Emirates.

