Emre warns Tosun about Allardyce

New Everton striker Cenk Tosun has been warned about Sam Allardyce's tactics by experienced Turkey midfielder Emre Belozoglu.

Tosun joined Everton from Besiktas for a reported £25million in early January after earning rave reviews with the Turkish side.

He will be expected to ease Everton's woes in attack, but Emre has given Tosun a word of warning about his new manager.

Emre, 37, played under Allardyce at Newcastle United during the 2007-08 season and the Englishman clearly did not leave a great impression on the midfielder.

Speaking to Tivibu Spor, Emre said: "I'm really happy for Cenk Tosun. I feel it's easier for Turkish players to go play abroad now than it was in our time.

"Cenk is really professional. He doesn't see himself better or worse from what he is. He just wants to constantly improve himself.

"The football in England is physical, but Cenk Tosun's finishing is top class. His biggest misfortune, I would say, is Sam Allardyce, who was my coach at Newcastle United.

"Allardyce lets his striker feel alone on pitch and his system can't really provide for his team's striker."