England 8/1 to win World Cup

It’s the best price in the market place and one that is sure to attract throngs of patriotic support.

All the talk on Monday at Paddy Power HQ centred on Argentina receiving more bets on them to win the tournament than Fabio Capello’s team.

However, the bookmaker has also taken more bets on the Dutch despite the injury to Arjen Robben.

England had been as short as 6/1 a week ago and were 11/2 up until May 11, although odds of 8/1 can be expected to entice the patriotic punt as World Cup fever takes a firm grip on the country over the next few days.

With England’s odds yo-yoing Paddy Power are betting on how big their drifting odds will go before the World Cup gets underway.

The bookie offers just 4/6 that 8/1 is the biggest price England punters can get with Paddy Power, whilst its 11/4 they drift even further to 17/2 and 7/2 that England go as big as 9/1.

Darren Haines, spokesman for Paddy Power, said: “Short of Wayne Rooney breaking a metatarsal the betting suggests this could be as big as England get at the World Cup.

"Now may be the right time to back England if you think they can go all the way, but if you don’t fancy them then you can bet on just how big England’s odds go before the tournament starts.”

World Cup Latest

4/1 Spain

9/2 Brazil

13/2 Argentina

8/1 England

9/1 Holland

14/1 Germany

16/1 Italy

20/1 France

25/1 Portugal

50/1 Ivory Coast

60/1 Serbia

70/1 Bar

What Will Be England’s Biggest World Cup Odds With Paddy Power?

4/6 8/1

11/4 17/2

7/2 9/1

9/1 10/1

50/1 11/1 or higher

Applies to odds at paddypower.com before 3pm Friday June 11.

