'England always have a target on their backs': Alessia Russo relishing pressure ahead of Women's World Cup 2023

England are one of the favourites to win Women's World Cup 2023, and striker Alessia Russo could prove one of their most important players in their quest for glory.

England Women arrive in Australia and New Zealand as second-favourites to win World Cup 2023, behind USA, and Russo suggests she will only use that as motivation. Plenty is expected of the 24-year-old, too, having recently been announced as a new Arsenal player, joining the Gunners on a free transfer after three seasons at Manchester United.

She refuses to let the expectation of a nation consume her thinking, though. She's clearly relishing the opportunity of leading the line for England, regardless of that pressure.

“I think England have always had pressure on them going into tournaments, whether it’s men or women,” she tells FFT.

“England always have a target on their backs. Although we’ve won the Euros now, I think the pressure was there before we had even won a trophy. I don’t think it’s anything us as players are going to fear; it’s something that comes with being an England team.”

“If anything, winning has lit the fire even more – I know it has for me,” insists Russo. “When you win one trophy, it makes you want to win some more. It will be tough and I think the competition in women’s football has never been higher, but that’s what you want: to be on the biggest stage and competing against the world’s best. I think it’s going to be a really exciting summer.”

While England are missing some key players through injury, such as Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby, Russo does suggest it is part and parcel of football. Having never been to a World Cup before, she acknowledges she needs to stamp her authority on the team in their absence.

“I’ll always want to push myself as a player,” Russo told FFT. “You want to better yourself each year and, having never been to a World Cup before, I hope it will be an incredible summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, people do get injured and that’s tough to see, but the game goes on. Injuries happen in football and you just have to deal with it; other people have to step up. It’s time for people to hit the ground running and be ready for the tournament."

Russo is one of those players who arguably has to step up. Despite appearing in all six games during England's Euro 2022 win, they all came as a substitute. Ellen White, Sarina Wiegman's starting No.9 at the tournament, has now retired, though, leaving Russo with a clear responsibility as the main striker.

Pointing to her backheeled goal against Sweden in the semi-finals of Euro 2022, Russo highlights just how positive the environment within the squad is.

“There have been changes to the squad, but England is such a talented country with the teams and players we have – and the league this season has been high-quality. I have confidence in whoever gets selected to go out and put their best foot forward.

“I think every player will say that Sarina let us play with freedom and we were able to express ourselves. It wasn’t necessarily said, but you felt it in the camp. It was an environment where everyone was firing. It was just a really positive place to be in and train, so when you went out for the game, you felt free.

“That goal against Sweden was a moment of instinct and it was something I felt comfortable enough to do. It’s great when you have players who feel really confident in a tournament – it pays off.”

Russo scored a sublime backheel goal against Sweden at Euro 2022 last summer (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

