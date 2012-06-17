England arrange games with Italy and Scotland

The August 14 fixture will pit the sides against each other for the first time since 2000.

In an official statement released on Sunday, England manager Roy Hodgson said he was looking forward to the 111th game against the Scots.

"For us, England versus Scotland is one of the finest fixtures in international football and I know what this game means to both sets of supporters," he said.

"It will be a fitting part of The FA's 150th anniversary celebrations and the supporters, the team and my coaching staff all look forward to welcoming Scotland to Wembley Stadium next year."

The Football Association also announced that England will play Italy in a friendly in Berne, Switzerland on August 15, the first international fixture after the ongoing Euro 2012 tournament in Poland and Ukraine.