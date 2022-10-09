England drawn into group with Italy and Ukraine for Euro 2024 qualifying

England (opens in new tab) will face Italy and Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualifying, after the draw was made on Sunday.

The qualification campaign for the tournament in Germany gets underway in March, and the Three Lions will also take on North Macedonia and Malta in Group C.

For England, the Azzurri represent familiar opponents: they beat them on penalties at Wembley to win Euro 2020, before two meetings in the group stage of the 2022/23 Nations League – where Italy's 1-0 win in Milan last month condemned Gareth Southgate's side to relegation.

England manager Gareth Southgate at the Euro 2024 qualifying draw in Frankfurt (Image credit: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

The Three Lions have happier memories of playing Ukraine, having thrashed them 4-0 to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020. They were also drawn together in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup, with both encounters finishing all square.

England last played North Macedonia in qualifying for Euro 2008 – the last tournament they missed out on – but the nation's first-ever meeting remains the most, er, memorable: Artim Shakiri scored straight from a corner, effectively ending David Seaman's international career. They last came up against Malta during qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Euro 2024 gets underway on 14 June, 2024 at Munich's Allianz Arena, with the tournament curtain-raiser featuring hosts Germany.

The Euro 2024 qualifying draw in full

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Russia were suspended from all FIFA and UEFA competition following the country's invasion of Ukraine in February. Belarus were banned by UEFA from hosting international matches due the country facilitating Russia's invasion, but they are still allowed to compete in UEFA competition; they've played their previous three home fixtures in Serbia.