England through to Euro 2020 quarter-finals after 2-0 victory over Germany
By Conor Pope
Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane secure England's place in the Euro 2020 last eight
England have beaten Germany 2-0 at Wembley to secure their place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.
Gareth Southgate's team will play the winners of this evening's 8pm kick-off between Ukraine and Sweden on Saturday night in Rome.
Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane brought England a famous victory, and will heighten beliefs that the Three Lions can go all the way.
Should they progress to the semi-finals, they would play either the Czech Republic or Denmark, in a favourable route to the final. Both semi-finals and the final will also be held at Wembley.
