Enrique: Barca can cope without Dani Alves

The Brazil international has been involved in a long-running transfer saga with his contract at Camp Nou set to expire at the end of the campaign.

A move to a different league appears the most likely outcome should the former Sevilla man decide not to pen fresh terms, with the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain the seeming front-runners for his signature.

Suspension rules the right-back out of contention for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with PSG, but Luis Enrique remains unconcerned.

"Dani Alves is a key player for us but we have a big squad and the different players we have to substitute him give me confidence," he said.

"It doesn't change nothing. We will try to do the same.

"With each player obviously there is a change a bit to the system, but I am so confident on any player who will be in the line up."