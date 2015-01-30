Eredivisie: Dordrecht 0 Heerenveen 0

Ernestus Brandts' men – who claimed only their second win of the season on Sunday – remain six points adrift of safety, but they have now managed to avoid defeat in four of their last five league outings.

In an unremarkable contest, both sides struggled to test the opposing goalkeeper and they could only muster four shots on goal between them over the course of 90 minutes.

Dwight Lodeweges fielded Daley Sinkgraven despite being the subject of transfer speculation, but the coach was without Eredivisie top-scorer Mark Uth due to suspension and his absence ultimately told, as Heerenveen lacked presence in the penalty area.

Luciano Slagveer and Joey van den Berg saw presentable chances spurned towards the end of the first period and the visitors were made to rue such wastefulness, as opportunities were even rarer after the break.

The match remained goalless after a tepid second half and Heerenveen fans were given further reason for disappointment post-match, as Sinkgraven's Ajax switch was confirmed.