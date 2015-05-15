Eredivisie Preview: Depay out to end PSV stint on a high

Memphis Depay will play his last game for PSV at ADO Den Haag as the already-crowned champions look to end a superb season with a sixth win on the trot on Sunday.

Depay, who signed for Manchester United last week, has lit up the Eredivisie with 22 goals this season and his prolific partnership with Luuk de Jong - who has weighed in with 19 - has been crucial in PSV ending Ajax's dominance of the league.

The capital club won four successive titles but have been no match for PSV, who sit 14 points clear of them with one match to play.

PSV's first title since 2008, and 22nd overall, has been masterminded by coach Phillip Cocu, who won four as a player with the club.

And Cocu will hope his side can finish a tremendous campaign on a high note at the 13th-placed Den Haag.

ADO have won three of their last five matches to pull clear of relegation danger but they will find it tough stopping Depay, who will be determined to go out on a high.

The Netherlands international scored a superb free-kick in PSV 2-0's win over Heracles last week and it would be no surprise if he signed off by adding to his impressive goal tally this weekend.

There is very little to play for on the final day of the season, with rock-bottom Dordrecht's relegation confirmed.

NAC Breda and Go Ahead Eagles are already guaranteed to contest the relegation play-offs with two sides from the second tier, and the European spots are already decided.

What can change is who finishes third, which comes with direct entry into the UEFA Europa League group stages. Sides from fourth to seventh enter the play-offs to decide who reaches the qualifying stages of Europe's second-tier competition.

Feyenoord currently sit third and are winless in four. They are ahead of AZ on goal difference, while Vitesse are two points behind them in fifth.

Feyenoord face a tough trip to sixth-placed PEC Zwolle, while AZ visit a relieved Excelsior side who confirmed their survival last week.

Vitesse are at home against a Utrecht side unbeaten in three but still sitting 12th.

Ajax should at least finish with a win when they visit Dordrecht, who have won just three matches this season.

NAC Breda and Go Ahead Eagles will be looking for confidence boosts ahead of their relegation play-off ties, with Groningen and Heracles their respective opponents.

Elsewhere on the final day, seventh-placed Heerenveen take on Twente and Cambuur battle Willem II.