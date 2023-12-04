Erling Haaland could face FA charge after furious response to referee Simon Hooper

A dramatic day of Premier League action ended with a thrilling 3-3 draw between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Dejan Kulusevski's 90th minute equaliser rescued a point for Spurs, sparing them from a fourth consecutive defeat.

But Manchester City felt they were denied a chance to retake the lead in injury time by referee Simon Hooper's curious indecision.

After initially waving play on following a foul on Erling Haaland, Hooper then blew for a free kick once the striker had played Jack Grealish through on goal.

The referee's change of mind prompted a furious outburst from several City players, led by a disbelieving Haaland.

The Norwegian international, who had missed good chances to make the result safe earlier in the game, was booked for his outburst.

This didn't stop Haaland's complaints from continuing after the final whistle as Man City dropped to third in the table behind Arsenal and Liverpool.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, he posted a video of the controversial incident with the caption 'Wtf'.

Wtf https://t.co/E7GKDiTZAfDecember 3, 2023 See more

The disrespectful attitude Haaland has shown towards Hooper will likely result in a misconduct charge from the FA.

A fine and a suspension could be heading his way, which would potentially harm City's attempts to regain top spot.

Haaland at least seemed to have calmed down sufficiently to see the funny side of the incident this afternoon.

Sharing an image of his face superimposed over Edvard Munch's famous painting, The Scream, he wrote 'Wtf that made me smile for the first time today'.

Wtf that made me smile for the first time today https://t.co/36FdN4B5XnDecember 4, 2023 See more

