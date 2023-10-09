Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola teases Juventus job as he discusses future

Could Pep Guardiola swap Manchester City for Juventus? Well, there is one thing that might just lure him to Italy.

Guardiola was linked with Juve back in 2019, only to stay put at Manchester City as the Serie A giants appointed Maurizio Sarri.

Last year, he signed a contract extension with the Premier League champions until 2025, but who knows where his future beyond that will lie...

Will Guardiola manage Juventus one day? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having won titles in Spain, Germany (with Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively) and England, Guardiola could fancy a challenge in another of Europe's top leagues.

The Juventus job is one of the biggest around, and the great Catalan tactician touched on the subject of the Bianconeri at the 'Dialogues on talent with Pep Guardiola' event in Italy. He said:

"Juventus? They never contacted me. The food is very good in Italy. Would I coach them? I really like Italy; I often come on holiday."

VIDEO: The greatest story in European football NOBODY is talking about - KÍ Klaksvík

Massimiliano Allegri is the current Juve manager, having returned for a second spell at the helm 2021.

It has been a disappointing few years for the Turin club by their usual exceedingly high standards, though: after nine straight Serie A triumphs, they have gone three seasons without claiming the Scudetto.

Their seventh-placed finish last term was their worst since 2010/11 – and, having been due to play in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League, they were banned from European competition by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

More Manchester City stories

Rodri recently called for action to be taken to stop European football losing more stars to Saudi Arabia.

Despite kicking off their Champions League defence with two wins, manager Pep Guardiola believes last season's treble winners are 'in trouble'.

Meanwhile, midfielder Bernardo Silva could leave City for a cut-price £50 million due to a special release clause.