Manchester United make first move in Erling Haaland pursuit - report

The youngster has been linked with many of Europe’s top clubs after a sensational start to the season.

He has notched seven goals in four Champions League games so far, adding another 15 in 12 Austrian Bundesliga appearances.

Manchester United are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for the 19-year-old, especially given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s relationship with a player he managed during his time as Molde boss.

According to Dagbladet, a credible source has revealed that United have made enquiries about signing Haaland, and put an offer on the table for Salzburg to consider.

It is likely that the Norwegian will stay put with the Austrian club until next summer to ease his transition to a new club.

Haaland has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona this season after his superb start.

The Leeds-born striker, son of former Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, has particularly impressed in Europe.

He scored a hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Genk before adding a further four strikes in three games against Liverpool and home and away against Napoli.

Haaland’s last league appearance before the international break saw him score another hat-trick – his fifth of the season in all competitions – against Wolfsberger.

